Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.77 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

