TenX Market Capitalization Achieves $8.36 Million (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $41,079.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

PAY is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

