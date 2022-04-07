Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 78.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.7% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,821 shares of company stock worth $61,134,868 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,045.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $912.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $962.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.42, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

