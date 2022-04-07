Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.82 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,045.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $912.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $962.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 213.42, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,821 shares of company stock worth $61,134,868. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Tesla by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.