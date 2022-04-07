Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $942.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,045.76 on Monday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $912.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $962.26. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 213.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,821 shares of company stock valued at $61,134,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.