Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEVA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
NYSE TEVA opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.