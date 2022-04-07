Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEVA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

