Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 128.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

