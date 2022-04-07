The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

