The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $443,972.06 and approximately $35,822.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.56 or 0.07364746 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,384.84 or 1.00019363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00050854 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Trading

