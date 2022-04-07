The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $98.00 at Truist Financial

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,297 shares of company stock worth $11,797,510. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,300,000 after buying an additional 397,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

