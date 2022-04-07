The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $98.00 at Truist Financial

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of ENSG stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,297 shares of company stock worth $11,797,510. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,300,000 after buying an additional 397,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
