The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €125.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.45 ($125.77).

DHER opened at €44.94 ($49.38) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 12 month high of €141.95 ($155.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.66.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

