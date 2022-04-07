The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target to $3.00

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

