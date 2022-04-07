The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $7.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $37.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.79 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.

Shares of GS opened at $316.26 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $315.75 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.