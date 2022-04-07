The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,049,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Newmark Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 391,102 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Newmark Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 138,239 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.