The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $26.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

LEVI stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $133,342,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,429,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $59,537,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

