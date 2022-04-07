The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lifted by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises approximately 0.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Hershey worth $24,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.71. 1,101,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $156.87 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.53.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

