The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.72. 14,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

