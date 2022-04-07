The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Kroger by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 241,498 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.26.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,808,654.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 246,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,365. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

