The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $563.16

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 563.16 ($7.39) and traded as high as GBX 579 ($7.59). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 577.50 ($7.57), with a volume of 149,624 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £749.96 million and a PE ratio of -9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 563.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 554.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 6.85 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

