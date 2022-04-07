The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of RTL opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.40. Necessity Retail REIT has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

