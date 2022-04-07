The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.80 Per Share

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TPFG opened at GBX 351.90 ($4.62) on Thursday. The Property Franchise Group has a 52-week low of GBX 200.18 ($2.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 352 ($4.62). The stock has a market cap of £112.76 million and a P/E ratio of 22.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 324.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 304.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 435 ($5.70) to GBX 437 ($5.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

