The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,541 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 52,529 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 156.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,744 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 146,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.