The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

TD traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.35. 127,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,309. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

