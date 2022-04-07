The Transfer Token Market Cap Reaches $498.54 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $498.54 million and approximately $428,733.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.76 or 0.00010911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00078728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000209 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

