The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,879 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $63,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

TRV opened at $182.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.73. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

