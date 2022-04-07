The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Western Union by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

WU opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

