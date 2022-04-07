The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) CEO Joseph Thomas Hand Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Thomas Hand purchased 1,500 shares of York Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Thomas Hand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Joseph Thomas Hand acquired 208 shares of York Water stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $9,773.92.

On Friday, January 14th, Joseph Thomas Hand purchased 85 shares of York Water stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $3,948.25.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.22 million, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. Equities research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in York Water by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in York Water by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in York Water by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in York Water by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

