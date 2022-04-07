Theodore Blegen Sells 930 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29.

On Monday, February 14th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $595,855.20.

On Monday, February 7th, Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,529,838.08.

On Thursday, January 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62.

Shares of MPWR opened at $431.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,869,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.