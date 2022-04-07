Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.75. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 1,755 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $737.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,891,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.