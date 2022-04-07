Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after buying an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after buying an additional 185,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,249,000 after buying an additional 119,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,694,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $27.93 on Thursday, reaching $612.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $566.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

