Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

THR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE THR opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $523.93 million, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

