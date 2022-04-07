Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Trading Up 4.4%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on THRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 111,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,115,603.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 149,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,130 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

