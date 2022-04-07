TheStreet Upgrades Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) to “B”

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:STZ.B opened at $262.00 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $107.51 and a 1-year high of $211.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

