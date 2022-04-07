Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) PT Lowered to $28.00

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.24. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $30.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
