Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) PT Lowered to $28.00

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.24. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.