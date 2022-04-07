Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $1,343,800.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,354,600.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,321,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $1,172,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 536,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,350. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after buying an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after buying an additional 621,079 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

