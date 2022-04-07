Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $352.28. 2,560,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,893,992. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $316.00 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

