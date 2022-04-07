Tiaa Fsb Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.24. 9,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $137.56 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

