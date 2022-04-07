Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.78.

PayPal stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.10. 144,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,239,716. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

