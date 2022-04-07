Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,623,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,739,000 after purchasing an additional 499,369 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.25. 12,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,711. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

