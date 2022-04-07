Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after buying an additional 4,685,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 310,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,032 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.16. 196,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,789,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $273.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

