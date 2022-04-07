Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,591 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $9.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.93. 6,794,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,278. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

