Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,668 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $218.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

