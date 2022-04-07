Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $224.77 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.53 and its 200 day moving average is $297.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.60%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

