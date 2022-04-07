Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Increased to $8.40 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.90 to $8.40 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.41. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,523,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tilray by 581.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tilray by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 3.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

