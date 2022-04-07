Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 13.9% on Earnings Beat

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) was up 13.9% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 3,804,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 54,713,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

