Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.74

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.74 and last traded at $56.29, with a volume of 487185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $40,970,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $10,807,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

