Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Timken continues to pursue strategic acquisitions in a bid to broaden portfolio and capabilities across diverse markets, with focus on bearings, adjacent power transmission products and related services. Its diversity in terms of end market, customer and geography, product innovation, and engineering expertise provide it with a competitive edge. Betting on the growing demand for renewable energy, the company has been strengthening its wind and solar businesses. However, cost inflation and supply chain disruptions will likely hurt results this year as well. Timken expects to offset these impacts with pricing actions and operational excellence initiatives. It has been adding to its inventory to meet the high customer demand and to accommodate for supply chain issues, which will help in mitigating the supply chain constraints and inefficiencies.”

Get Timken alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKR. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

TKR stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,121. Timken has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,970,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $10,807,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.