Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Toro Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 107,600 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

Toro Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOEYF)

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.