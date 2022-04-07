TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down to $51.92

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.92, but opened at $50.32. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 94,264 shares trading hands.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.