Tourist Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (TOTO)

Tourist Token (TOTO) traded down 97.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $29,765.82 and approximately $98.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.01 or 0.07378786 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.17 or 1.00103239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051300 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.